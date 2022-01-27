What About the Crimes?

4:22 a.m. A woman wanted to know why dispatch wasn’t doing anything about the people committing crimes against humanity.

2:21 p.m. A skinny stray cat was being very friendly.

3:17 p.m. A wide trailer carrying a house was losing insulation at an alarming rate.

3:28 p.m. A dog took itself for a four-hour walk around the neighborhood.

4:49 p.m. Someone reported a law enforcement vehicle traveling over 100 mph.

6:36 p.m. A man was waving at cars with his knife.

7:23 p.m. A deer got hit by a car but got up and wandered over to the Conrad Mansion.

7:54 p.m. Someone reported seeing “strange ornaments” hanging on doors in the neighborhood that were “quite beautiful.”

11:06 p.m. “Butt dial.”