1:19 p.m. Someone called dispatch and said “All I can tell you, repent!” before hanging up.

3:41 a.m. A caller said “she is Satan” and then hung up.

3:55 a.m. A pot left on a stove filled a house with smoke.

4:15 a.m. A caller said “you already know who I am” before disconnecting.

4:13 p.m. Four horses were on the loose.

4:47 p.m. Somebody trespassing on a back porch slipped and fell.

10:14 p.m. A gate was found open.