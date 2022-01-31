Flathead County Should Expect More from its Library Board

Who would have thought a library would be the focus of such heated discussion and downright vitriolic arguments. As an outsider looking in, I can tell you that ImagineIF is a model library for the 21st Century. It’s the model that many regional libraries aspire to achieve. The transition from a whispers-only environment to one of discovery, exploration, and activity was the result of years of effort under solid leadership. It was accomplished by a staff that shared the vision of former director Connie Behe, a dedicated staff that would like to continue forward progress. The taxpayers of Flathead County stand to lose their flagship library at the hands of their ill-informed board of trustees.

I’ve been a library trustee for seven years and board chair for two of those years. I’m saddened to read about the disputes between the library board, library staff, and members of the public. Trustees Dave Ingram and Doug Adams and Chair Heidi Roedel are not fulfilling the role of trustee when they vote to hire an individual without a degree, let alone a Library Sciences degree, to lead an institution serving a community the size of Kalispell. It does not show “fiscal responsibility” to forgo $35,000 in state funding with such an irresponsible decision, then expect taxpayers of Flathead County to make up the lost revenue. And it’s beyond irresponsible, it’s absolute negligence, to willingly surrender accreditation of your landmark institution. It’s past time for the ImagineIF Board to review their authority and responsibilities as stated in Montana Code Annotated. It’s time for citizens of Flathead County to expect more from their Board.

Barb Hvizdak

Lincoln County library trustee

Eureka