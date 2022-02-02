Podcast: Reading Between the Lines + Weekly Round Up

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

For months, the ImagineIF Library board of trustees have been stirring up emotional responses from library staff and the public with a series of controversial votes that have lowered staff salaries, hired an unqualified new director and discussed changing library policies to facilitate the removal of a queer-themed book. These moves have led to lowered staff moral, the departure of three senior librarians including two directors, a loss of state funding and discussions over litigation.

Due to some technical difficulties, the interview between Micah and editor in chief Kellyn Brown is unable to be heard, but Micah still runs through the latest stories from the last week including new developments in the controversial Mountain Gateway development, this summer’s Under the Big Sky lineup and what to watch for as the 2022 Olympics kick off in Beijing.

