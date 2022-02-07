Thanks for publishing the article on the problem climate change is causing the world of cross-country skiing. I face some of these problems myself. I am no ski racer! But I like to visit the ski trails several times a week for fun and exercise. The winter forest is so beautiful, and I am very grateful for the groomed trails from the North Shore Nordic Club. You should try it. No need to be an expert. Equipment is cheap to buy or rent. You can snowshoe if you want. But bare spots in January are no fun! I recommend three things: Enjoy those ski trails, donate to the ski club, and do the single most effective action against climate change. That would be picking up the phone and asking Sen. Jon Tester to support a price on carbon with the proceeds returned to the people as a carbon cash-back. A carbon price works fast to create a market signal that shows the way to affordable clean energy. We are going to need innovative technologies for carbon capture and storage. We need cost effective ways to store solar energy overnight. A carbon price is the market signal to make it happen.

Alex Reynolds

Kalispell