Podcast: Mountain Gateway Development

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The intersection of Big Mountain Road and East Lakeshore drive north of Whitefish has long been a staple in conversations about the city’s future. The intersection takes locals and visitors too and from Whitefish mountain Resort, and during ski season, the single blinking light often backs up traffic for hours.

Discussions over the intersection itself, as well as the surrounding land, have been at the heart of a months-long debate in the community over a large proposed development called the Gateway Mountain Development, that would set the stage for the construction hundreds of residential units as well as commercial properties. Reporter Mike Kordenbrock joins Micah to talk about the Whitefish City Council’s Monday night five to one vote to reject the development.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including a woman charged with animal cruelty, the resignation of the ImagineIF Library foundation director, and the upcoming state wrestling tournament.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.