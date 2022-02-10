Bail Set at $1.5M for Suspect in Southern Montana Homicide

LIVINGSTON — Bail was set at $1.5 million Wednesday for a Livingston man who is charged with killing another man at a residence in the town of Clyde Park, north of Livingston.

Skyler Leroy Griebel, 29, made an initial appearance via video before Park County Justice of the Peace Linda Cantin.

Griebel is charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Tyler Netto, 36, at a residence in Clyde Park early Tuesday.

Griebel did not enter a plea. He has requested a public defender, but one has not yet been assigned so there was no one who could comment on his behalf, Justice Court officials said.

Sheriff Brad Bichler tells The Livingston Enterprise that investigators don’t know yet what led to the shooting. He declined to release further details about the investigation.