Upcycling Christmas

7:25 a.m. A husky had been crying all night long.

8:49 a.m. A reckless driver was sternly counseled.

10:52 a.m. Someone thought it was wrong that their neighbor was feeding old Christmas trees to their donkeys and horses.

12:23 p.m. A man was snow blowing his driveway and misplaced his dog.

1:46 p.m. A roving dog kept eating cat food.

2:20 p.m. A woman threw a snowball at a passing police car.

2:59 p.m. A local news station crew got in trouble for filming horses at the fairgrounds without permission.

6:46 p.m. A man reported a slingshot was missing from his vehicle.

9:47 p.m. Two dogs were chasing some deer.

9:54 p.m. A man who said he would call his wife after he got out of the shower still hadn’t called three hours later.