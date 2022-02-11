fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Upcycling Christmas

By

7:25 a.m. A husky had been crying all night long. 

8:49 a.m. A reckless driver was sternly counseled. 

10:52 a.m. Someone thought it was wrong that their neighbor was feeding old Christmas trees to their donkeys and horses. 

12:23 p.m. A man was snow blowing his driveway and misplaced his dog. 

1:46 p.m. A roving dog kept eating cat food. 

2:20 p.m. A woman threw a snowball at a passing police car. 

2:59 p.m. A local news station crew got in trouble for filming horses at the fairgrounds without permission. 

6:46 p.m. A man reported a slingshot was missing from his vehicle. 

9:47 p.m. Two dogs were chasing some deer. 

9:54 p.m. A man who said he would call his wife after he got out of the shower still hadn’t called three hours later. 

