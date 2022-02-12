Inaction has Consequences

2:54 a.m. A man watched someone steal his truck.

7:57 a.m. A driver passed a school bus in a no passing zone.

9:54 a.m. A man was living in a shed outside a store.

10:53 a.m. A rogue dog did not want to be caught.

11:22 a.m. A cat bit its owner.

11:48 a.m. A man asked to leave a parking lot was now outside the parking lot.

2:13 p.m. Some people were shooting their guns in a safe manner.

2:31 p.m. A kid at a local school was shooting people with an airsoft gun when they walked by.

2:47 p.m. A man fell asleep at a bar.

3:28 p.m. Someone told dispatch to bring them to the police station, but hung up before giving a reason why.

11:30 p.m. A woman wanted to know where she could sleep in her car without being cited.

11:38 p.m. A caller reported seeing two people breaking into a vehicle but didn’t know what street it was taking place on.