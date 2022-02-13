Feeling Zen

12:31 a.m. A man suspiciously idling his vehicle in a parking lot was just finishing his burger.

4:58 a.m. Three people were creeping around a park.

5:36 a.m. A dog that had been barking for a long time was no longer barking.

6:19 a.m. A man was sitting on the edge of the road with his back to traffic.

10:06 a.m. Some things were stolen from a wallet left in a truck that doesn’t lock.

10:25 a.m. A big hole was found in a fence that wasn’t there before.

2:51 p.m. A mom driving to her daughter’s high school basketball game accidentally dialed 911.

5:25 p.m. Someone called 911, said “F*** you ma’am,” then hung up.

6:01 p.m. A dog would not stop barking.

6:22 p.m. A woman who had smoked marijuana and cigarettes, and drank a lot of coffee, thought she was in a trance.

7:02 p.m. A man reported a burglary in progress, then said he would “handle this myself.”

7:51 p.m. A man spotted behind a thrift store was trying to drop off donations but admitted he was “tweaking really bad” and ended up destroying the donations.

7:30 p.m. An unknown 911 caller said “I am in a hotel because of you and I have a puppy that cannot tolerate that,” before hanging up.