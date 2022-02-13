fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Feeling Zen

By

12:31 a.m. A man suspiciously idling his vehicle in a parking lot was just finishing his burger. 

4:58 a.m. Three people were creeping around a park. 

5:36 a.m. A dog that had been barking for a long time was no longer barking. 

6:19 a.m. A man was sitting on the edge of the road with his back to traffic. 

10:06 a.m. Some things were stolen from a wallet left in a truck that doesn’t lock. 

10:25 a.m. A big hole was found in a fence that wasn’t there before. 

2:51 p.m. A mom driving to her daughter’s high school basketball game accidentally dialed 911. 

5:25 p.m. Someone called 911, said “F*** you ma’am,” then hung up. 

6:01 p.m. A dog would not stop barking. 

6:22 p.m. A woman who had smoked marijuana and cigarettes, and drank a lot of coffee, thought she was in a trance.

7:02 p.m. A man reported a burglary in progress, then said he would “handle this myself.”

7:51 p.m. A man spotted behind a thrift store was trying to drop off donations but admitted he was “tweaking really bad” and ended up destroying the donations. 

7:30 p.m. An unknown 911 caller said “I am in a hotel because of you and I have a puppy that cannot tolerate that,” before hanging up. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.