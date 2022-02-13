As a former high school teacher of American Government, John Fuller presents a stunning interpretation of representative government in his recent guest column. Fuller has a big beef with nonpartisan elections and board appointments. This ignores the fact that a partisan litmus test is not required for many local offices and advisory board positions. He also ignores the fact that even within our major political parties there can be a variety of stances on the issues.

Montana has historically resisted voter registration by party and closed primary elections. Citizens wishing to participate in community governance may not have a political party affiliation or political ambitions. These people may want to contribute their time and expertise, which would be of value to others.

Flathead County boards include Agency on Aging; Animal Shelter; over 45 conservation, rural fire, water, and sewer boards; 13 miscellaneous boards under the County Commission; Emergency Medical Services; Fairgrounds; Health Department; Library; Mountain Climber Transportation Advisory Committee; Weed/Parks/Recreation Board; 17 Planning and Zoning Boards (some inactive); and Solid Waste. Incorporated cities and school districts also have boards.

This former government teacher denigrates the efforts of many Flathead citizens serving on local boards because they do not display the narrow qualifications he thinks are important. Fuller cites “tyranny of the majority” as a liberal agenda item, but he advocates the same sort of tyranny as an agenda goal for his “virtuous People.”

If as Fuller states, “Democracy is a methodology of government that has failed as miserably as socialism,” what does he offer as a better alternative: anarchy, dictatorship, monarchy, or?

Margaret S. Davis

Lakeside