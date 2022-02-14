How Drunk?

12:44 a.m. Some suspicious people were hanging around a pizza joint.

2:01 a.m. A half-naked man who said he was “mucho drunk” drove a truck over the embankment.

2:30 a.m. A man was sitting by the side of the road.

2:40 a.m. Someone was smoking a joint in a hotel elevator.

8:08 a.m. A small grandchild got ahold of a phone and called 911.

11:00 a.m. Water could be seen gushing from a kitchen sink through the window of an unoccupied house.

11:01 a.m. Some dogs were chasing wildlife and, when confronted, their owner said “they’re hunting dogs, it’s what they’re supposed to do.”