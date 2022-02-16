Billings Officer Shoots, Kills Armed Man

BILLINGS — A Billings police officer responding to a report of a man walking down the street carrying a gun shot and killed the man, police said.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Brandon Wooley said.

“One officer fired rounds at the suspect, striking him,” Wooley told The Billings Gazette. “He was declared dead at the scene.”

The officer was not injured, Wooley said.

Detectives were still investigating and as of late Tuesday, officers had not determined if the man fired his gun. Police were also trying to identify the man, Wooley said.

Detectives did not immediately say what prompted the officer to fire his weapon.