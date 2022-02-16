Market Trends: Flathead County 5-Year Comparison, Single Family Residence Sales

Let’s look at Flathead County single-family residence sales counts and days-from-listing-to-contract, comparing the past five years. We’ll narrow the search to homes sold for prices between $150,000 and $799,999. The big boom occurred between July 2020 and March 2021. Since July 2020, the median duration from listing to contract has fallen fairly consistently. January 2022 sales quantities are near the norm of the past five years, while January 2021 had a rise compared to other years.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
