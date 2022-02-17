Anti-Athlete

5:42 a.m. A man and his dog were skateboarding down the middle of the road.

7:36 a.m. A dog bit a Nordic skier

11:19 a.m. Some dogs kept chasing local deer.

12:28 p.m. A small bus ran over a bike in a gas station parking lot.

2:00 p.m. A man took the wheel of his bicycle and threw it at a passerby.

3:57 p.m. A teenager driving without a license kept swerving toward the sidewalk to splash people with water.

9:49 p.m. A caller was concerned about a random text he got asking to meet up and “do something.”

9:53 p.m. Someone was concerned that the elk herd crossing the highway was a hazard.

11:29 p.m. Someone in a meth psychosis was being loud, but not currently violent.