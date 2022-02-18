fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Free Dog

By

2:01 a.m. A man was unable to get an Uber to the airport. 

2:54 p.m. A strange man reassured the girls he was following that he wasn’t going to kill them. 

5:33 a.m. A man found someone else’s keys in his truck. 

9:05 a.m. Someone stole a spare tire off the back of a car. 

9:54 a.m. Someone stole checks that were part of a church offering. 

11:54 a.m. A man with a bat was fighting a man with a butter knife. 

5:59 p.m. A man with a hatchet was building fires in a parking lot.  

6:57 p.m. Someone reported a post on Craigslist for a Free Dog.  

9:47 p.m. A person who was allergic to carrots accidentally ate some carrots. 

10:36 p.m. A man caught someone breaking into his house.   

11:32 p.m. After consuming six beers, a man upset his wife. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.