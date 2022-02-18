2:01 a.m. A man was unable to get an Uber to the airport.

2:54 p.m. A strange man reassured the girls he was following that he wasn’t going to kill them.

5:33 a.m. A man found someone else’s keys in his truck.

9:05 a.m. Someone stole a spare tire off the back of a car.

9:54 a.m. Someone stole checks that were part of a church offering.

11:54 a.m. A man with a bat was fighting a man with a butter knife.

5:59 p.m. A man with a hatchet was building fires in a parking lot.

6:57 p.m. Someone reported a post on Craigslist for a Free Dog.

9:47 p.m. A person who was allergic to carrots accidentally ate some carrots.

10:36 p.m. A man caught someone breaking into his house.

11:32 p.m. After consuming six beers, a man upset his wife.