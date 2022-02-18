2:01 a.m. A man was unable to get an Uber to the airport.
2:54 p.m. A strange man reassured the girls he was following that he wasn’t going to kill them.
5:33 a.m. A man found someone else’s keys in his truck.
9:05 a.m. Someone stole a spare tire off the back of a car.
9:54 a.m. Someone stole checks that were part of a church offering.
11:54 a.m. A man with a bat was fighting a man with a butter knife.
5:59 p.m. A man with a hatchet was building fires in a parking lot.
6:57 p.m. Someone reported a post on Craigslist for a Free Dog.
9:47 p.m. A person who was allergic to carrots accidentally ate some carrots.
10:36 p.m. A man caught someone breaking into his house.
11:32 p.m. After consuming six beers, a man upset his wife.