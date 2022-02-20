Keeping the Riffraff Out

I see that the well off and second homers in partnership with the Whitefish City Council have rejected the Mountain Gateway subdivision, a reasonable low- to medium- density residential housing development. This is part of the continuing effort to keep the riffraff out of nice neighborhoods and herded to less desirable areas, i.e. the former dump site by the railroad tracks on Columbia Avenue and around the wastewater treatment plant on Monegan Road. Just takes money, blackmail and loud legal advice so you too can keep the riffraff out of your neighborhood.

John Connelly

Columbia Falls