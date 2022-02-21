Toboggan’t

1:36 a.m. Someone had an incident occur but was wondering whether it was worth reporting or not.

4:50 a.m. A man was “kind of refusing to leave” the ER after he was discharged.

5:48 a.m. A car without a muffler was turned onto warm up for a half hour each morning.

6:47 a.m. Someone thought that seeing a headlamp on Big Mountain at this time of the morning was weird.

7:44 a.m. An ex-boyfriend took some car seats and an officer was called to retrieve them.

8:24 a.m. A driver ran out of gas on their way to work.

11:23 a.m. While cooking, a student grabbed their teacher’s phone and accidentally dialed 911.

11:40 a.m. A car without a handicap tag was parked in a handicap spot.

12:26 p.m. Someone found a broken sled.

1:15 p.m. Someone reported that their vehicle, which they just found out was stolen from them in December, turned up at a car lot where it was re-stolen.