Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, February 13, 2022

An Ode to Cammodes

By

12:02 p.m. The neighbor’s dog was on its third straight hour of barking. 

2:18 p.m. Someone at a restaurant was unsure how she managed to dial 911 by accident. 

2:35 p.m. Officers on patrol needed to counsel some individuals about how to correctly use parking spaces.  

2:57 p.m. A truck was spinning brodies. 

4:52 p.m. A woman accidentally called 911 while testing her new phone. 

8:41 p.m. A woman was smoking by an apartment she did not live at. 

9:52 p.m. A distressed caller reported that the “commode is backed up.” A follow-up call assured dispatch that a plunger was en route. 

