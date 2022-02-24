An Ode to Cammodes

12:02 p.m. The neighbor’s dog was on its third straight hour of barking.

2:18 p.m. Someone at a restaurant was unsure how she managed to dial 911 by accident.

2:35 p.m. Officers on patrol needed to counsel some individuals about how to correctly use parking spaces.

2:57 p.m. A truck was spinning brodies.

4:52 p.m. A woman accidentally called 911 while testing her new phone.

8:41 p.m. A woman was smoking by an apartment she did not live at.

9:52 p.m. A distressed caller reported that the “commode is backed up.” A follow-up call assured dispatch that a plunger was en route.