Move Along

12:07 a.m. Officers who pulled over a car realized it was not the car they were looking for.

9:00 a.m. Someone requested help investigating a theft that occurred in Las Vegas, even after learning that the sheriff’s jurisdiction only extended as far as the county.

9:09 a.m. Someone wanted to go to the county attorney over a neighbor’s noise dog.

9:21 a.m. A chicken coop was inspected.

10:52 a.m. An inordinate amount of dog feces was reported in a public parking lot.

11:56 a.m. Someone shot the passenger door of a truck.

12:15 p.m. A runaway cat was found hiding in the hood of a random vehicle.

12:47 p.m. A poodle and a hound ran off together.

1:06 p.m. An employee was threatened by their boss’s boyfriend.

1:51 p.m. A truck kept brake checking other cars.

2:58 p.m. A visiting friend left their car several months ago and it was time to remove it.