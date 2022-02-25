fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, February 14, 2022

Move Along

By

12:07 a.m. Officers who pulled over a car realized it was not the car they were looking for. 

9:00 a.m. Someone requested help investigating a theft that occurred in Las Vegas, even after learning that the sheriff’s jurisdiction only extended as far as the county. 

9:09 a.m. Someone wanted to go to the county attorney over a neighbor’s noise dog.

9:21 a.m. A chicken coop was inspected. 

10:52 a.m. An inordinate amount of dog feces was reported in a public parking lot. 

11:56 a.m. Someone shot the passenger door of a truck. 

12:15 p.m. A runaway cat was found hiding in the hood of a random vehicle. 

12:47 p.m. A poodle and a hound ran off together. 

1:06 p.m. An employee was threatened by their boss’s boyfriend. 

1:51  p.m. A truck kept brake checking other cars. 

2:58 p.m. A visiting friend left their car several months ago and it was time to remove it. 

