Eight Lives Left

1:17 a.m. A man was talking about God in a threatening way.

2:16 p.m. Several teenagers driving up and down rows of parked cars were throwing garbage at people.

2:47 p.m. Someone kept doing burnouts at each intersection.

6:51 p.m. A cat vs. vehicle collision did not end well for the feline.

9:24 p.m. After his fake ID wasn’t accepted, a man stole two bottles of alcohol.

9:38 p.m. A man walked out of a grocery store with a basket full of groceries.

9:48 p.m. A belligerent employee left work and began driving erratically around the parking lot.