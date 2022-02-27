fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Eight Lives Left

By

1:17 a.m. A man was talking about God in a threatening way.  

2:16 p.m. Several teenagers driving up and down rows of parked cars were throwing garbage at people.

2:47 p.m. Someone kept doing burnouts at each intersection. 

6:51 p.m. A cat vs. vehicle collision did not end well for the feline. 

9:24 p.m. After his fake ID wasn’t accepted, a man stole two bottles of alcohol. 

9:38 p.m. A man walked out of a grocery store with a basket full of groceries. 

9:48 p.m. A belligerent employee left work and began driving erratically around the parking lot. 

