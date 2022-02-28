Un-aMURICAn

6:37 a.m. A woman reported a 15-month cyber stalking incident which included a constant flood light trained on her and satellites pointed at her that were causing blisters.

7:31 a.m. Some random dogs were herding someone’s livestock.

8:53 a.m. Someone reported a neighbor for repeatedly shoveling snow into their yard.

9:08 a.m. A dog’s head was stuck in the fence.

11:12 a.m. A driver hit a bald eagle.

12:27 p.m. A caller reported being threatened by another man’s body language.

1:10 p.m. Multiple vehicles without permits were parked in permit only spaces.

4:30 p.m. A car did a U-turn, pulled into a gas station, pulled back onto the road going in the original direction, then did another U-turn.

7:02 p.m. Someone reported almost hitting an intoxicated person who was napping in a parking lot.