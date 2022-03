8:29 a.m. A woman was waving at cars.

2:40 p.m. A gang of five dogs was roaming the neighborhood antagonizing fenced in dogs.

3:09 p.m. A deer was hit by multiple cars.

7:25 p.m. A garbage truck was scattering debris all over the roadway.

9:38 p.m. Someone reported the same garbage truck was still scattering garbage all over.