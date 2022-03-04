Track Pranksters

1:24 p.m. Someone was belatedly reporting that a bunch of furniture was stolen from him.

1:42 p.m. Someone visited the sheriff’s department but would only give information to the “top law guy.”

2:04 p.m. Some cars were recklessly drifting around corners.

2:46 p.m. Someone lying on the ground was just doing an ab workout.

3:26 p.m. A “goofy” acting person sitting on a snowbank was doing just fine.

3:54 p.m. Two teenaged siblings were fighting and one bit the other.

4:59 p.m. “Big cat problem next door.”

6:35 p.m. A car on the Kalispell Bypass sat in the turn lane “for a while” before turning onto Highway 93.

6:45 p.m. A caller was concerned that some dogs outside were cold. The responding officer was told by the dogs’ owner that the breed was bred for the cold, which the officer verified via Google.

8:58 p.m. A man appeared to be trying to break a sidewalk newspaper rack.

9:32 p.m. Some kids knocked over a dumpster and then ran away.