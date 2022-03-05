fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Don’t Go Into the Light

3:30 a.m. Someone drove through a woman’s flower bed. 

7:19 a.m. A dog was running along the highway. 

11:30 a.m. Someone reported that people, not the wind, were behind some knocked over trashcans. 

12:53 p.m. A caller wanted to know why one was willing to take in a stray cat. 

1:35 p.m. Someone reported a woman repeatedly “digging her face into the ground,” but it turned out she was just attempting to nurse a frozen squirrel back to health.

4:57 p.m. Someone was walking around with a “gallon of vodka.”

7:10 p.m. Someone was concerned that two dogs left outside were cold. 

8:54 p.m. Some men who had previously stolen a vacuum cleaner were attempting to steal another vacuum.

9:33 p.m. A server reported that some customers who were “doing dope at the table” dined and dashed. 

9:41 p.m. A man reported hearing a rave going on. 

10:55 p.m. A longhorn was standing in the middle of the road. 

