Don’t Go Into the Light

3:30 a.m. Someone drove through a woman’s flower bed.

7:19 a.m. A dog was running along the highway.

11:30 a.m. Someone reported that people, not the wind, were behind some knocked over trashcans.

12:53 p.m. A caller wanted to know why one was willing to take in a stray cat.

1:35 p.m. Someone reported a woman repeatedly “digging her face into the ground,” but it turned out she was just attempting to nurse a frozen squirrel back to health.

4:57 p.m. Someone was walking around with a “gallon of vodka.”

7:10 p.m. Someone was concerned that two dogs left outside were cold.

8:54 p.m. Some men who had previously stolen a vacuum cleaner were attempting to steal another vacuum.

9:33 p.m. A server reported that some customers who were “doing dope at the table” dined and dashed.

9:41 p.m. A man reported hearing a rave going on.

10:55 p.m. A longhorn was standing in the middle of the road.