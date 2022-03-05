Now is Your Chance to Run for Office

Are you concerned at all about the way our government is shaping up? I’m sure you have seen the back and forth by some of the current candidates. Whether you see it as a Democracy or a Republic; whether you identify more with LGB or LGBTQ, or somewhere in between; Montana government is made up of ordinary citizens who want to make our state the best it can be.

There are several primary seats in Flathead County that currently have only one candidate running. In my opinion, having just one candidate to choose from feels more like Russia than the United States. Have you ever thought about running for office? Now is your chance. You might not win, but anyone who enters a race does have a chance. It only costs $15 to enter, and you do not have to gather signatures. Next question: Are you a Republican? I ask this because the chance of a Democrat winning in the Flathead is close to 0%. Apologies to those friends who are Democrats.

You are a Republican if any of the following are your beliefs:

*Local control is better than state control.

*State control is better than federal control.

*Businesses should be able to set their own policies.

*You would like to have more Montanans who make a good wage.

*You think local school boards should make their own decisions.

*You want to keep taxes low.

*You support the Second Amendment.

*You would like the abortion rate to be lower.

You don’t have to believe in all these points. Most real people who think for themselves have a variety of views that don’t exactly match with one party or another. You also don’t have to live in the district you want to run in/represent. You only have to live in Flathead County and have a desire to serve the people you represent. Filing is open right now and stays open until March 14. Please consider this as your opportunity to give back to your community.

Rep. Brian Putnam

R-Kalispell