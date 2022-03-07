6:38 a.m. A woman reported that somebody had burnt her mattress and bedsheets.

9:11 a.m. A caller was concerned that it was February and his young neighbors were already out riding dirt bikes.

10:31 a.m. A toddler playing with an iPhone accidentally called 911 and shouted “Red Cow! Hi!” before hanging up.

2:05 p.m. Several cows were loitering in the road.

2:06 p.m. A man who had permission to fish on a private lake during the summer, was also doing so in the winter.

4:40 p.m. Some teenagers were having a small fire.