Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Red Cow!

By

6:38 a.m. A woman reported that somebody had burnt her mattress and bedsheets. 

9:11 a.m. A caller was concerned that it was February and his young neighbors were already out riding dirt bikes. 

10:31 a.m. A toddler playing with an iPhone accidentally called 911 and shouted “Red Cow! Hi!” before hanging up. 

2:05 p.m. Several cows were loitering in the road. 

2:06 p.m. A man who had permission to fish on a private lake during the summer, was also doing so in the winter. 

4:40 p.m. Some teenagers were having a small fire. 

