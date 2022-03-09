They See Me Rolling

9:02 a.m. A woman from Spokane called about her lost AirPods because the GPS tracker showed that they were in Kalispell.

9:07 a.m. Two cows were reported missing.

11:02 a.m. Someone reported that the neighbor’s kids were riding dirt bikes at all times of the day and were being egged on by their parents.

12:56 p.m. Approximately five goats were hanging out on the side of the highway.

2:40 p.m. A man walked out of the county treasury department with a computer.

3:29 p.m. A man was rolling around in a pair of Heelys with a pistol in his hand but seemed nonthreatening.

5:18 p.m. A woman suspected her ex-boyfriend had punctured her tire with a screwdriver.

9:10 p.m. A woman called 911 and told dispatch to “stop giving me attitude.”

10:34 p.m. There was a boulder on the highway.