Gianforte Solicits Applications for Judicial Vacancy in Lake and Sanders Counties



Gov. Greg Gianforte is soliciting judicial applications for a newly vacated bench spot in the Twentieth Judicial District, which encompasses Lake and Sanders counties.

The vacancy was created after District Judge James Manley recently announced his retirement, according to the Lake County District Court Clerk. Manley was appointed to the court by former Gov. Steve Bullock in 2013, and before that, he was the Deputy County Attorney for Lake County.

Gianforte is seeking applications from any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of a district court judge, his office said in a press release on Thursday. Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.

The application form is available electronically at nominatejudges.mt.gov. Applications must be submitted electronically as well as in hard copy by 5:00 p.m. on April 11. Gianforte will then assemble an advisory council to help review qualified candidates.

Public input will be accepted on the applicants from April 12 to May 11.

Whoever is selected to fulfill the vacancy will become the fourth judge appointed under a new process established during the last legislative session that abolished the Judicial Nominating Commission and gave the governor the power to select appointees directly.

The other three judges appointed under the new process so far are David Grubich, who filled a vacancy in Cascade County, Andrew Breuner who filled a vacancy in Gallatin County District Court and Brett Linneweber to serve on the Thirteenth Judicial District Court in Yellowstone County.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.