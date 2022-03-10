Yes, We Can

12:09 a.m. Several juvenile men, including one wearing an Obama mask, were driving around pointing paintball guns out the car windows.

2:42 a.m. A car was stuck on the train tracks near Glacier and a train was incoming. Thankfully BNSF was contacted and they were able to stop the train.

8:18 a.m. A deer was struck by a car and laid down under a nearby lilac bush before passing away.

10:45 a.m. A caller had questions about chickens.

11:53 p.m. A racoon charged a person, who no longer wanted to leave his house to see if it was still there.

3:29 p.m. A car passed around a stopped school bus.

5:52 p.m. For the second time, the windows of a car were shot out with a pellet gun.

10:02 p.m. A man asked officers to give him a breathalyzer test so he could prove to his dad he wasn’t drinking.