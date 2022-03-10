fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Yes, We Can

By

12:09 a.m. Several juvenile men, including one wearing an Obama mask, were driving around pointing paintball guns out the car windows. 

2:42 a.m. A car was stuck on the train tracks near Glacier and a train was incoming. Thankfully BNSF was contacted and they were able to stop the train. 

8:18 a.m. A deer was struck by a car and laid down under a nearby lilac bush before passing away. 

10:45 a.m. A caller had questions about chickens. 

11:53 p.m. A racoon charged a person, who no longer wanted to leave his house to see if it was still there. 

3:29 p.m. A car passed around a stopped school bus. 

5:52 p.m. For the second time, the windows of a car were shot out with a pellet gun. 

10:02 p.m. A man asked officers to give him a breathalyzer test so he could prove to his dad he wasn’t drinking. 

