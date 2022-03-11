Rosendale’s Vote Shameless and Indefensible

On March 2, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale was one of only three members of the House of Representatives to vote “no” on a resolution to support Ukraine and urge an immediate cease fire in Russia’s invasion. Unbelievable!

Russia, a communist country ruled by an authoritarian dictator where NONE of the rights held dear by Montanans are recognized and where the state controls EVERY aspect of its citizens’ lives, invaded an independent and free country. For Rosendale, that apparently wasn’t adequate reason to vote “yes” on the resolution. Instead, he said that Americans were not concerned with an invasion coming “halfway around the world.” Apparently, Rosendale does not believe that Montanans are capable of condemning a brutal and illegal invasion halfway around the world while also focusing on issues closer to home. When Hitler invaded Poland to launch World War II, Montanans were directly affected, and many gave their lives to preserve democracy on battlefields halfway around the world.

And what possible reason would Rosendale have to vote against a resolution calling for an immediate cease fire, as the House resolution did. Is saving lives a controversial issue? How can Rosendale defend his vote to the Montanans who have family in Ukraine?

Montana is not only the Big Sky Country. It is a big heart country. Where is Rosendale’s heart? His vote was shameless and indefensible. His vote is not excused by his glib assertion that Montanans care more about illegal immigration into the U.S. Montanans can have concerns about immigration into the state and, at the same time, desire that a cease fire should save lives in an ongoing war.

Arthur Levine

Bigfork