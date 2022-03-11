4:47 a.m. A man found in a bathroom claimed he had fallen asleep on the toilet.

12:05 p.m. Someone tried to pay for gas with a fake $100 bill.

12:43 p.m. A vape pen was confiscated from a student.

4:27 p.m. A small child was accidentally locked in a car for a little while.

5:10 p.m. Some kids were creating a ruckus in the parking lot.

5:45 p.m. Inside of a van with “puppies for sale” painted on the side there was a child not wearing their seatbelt.

6:47 p.m. Someone called dispatch and swore at them.

7:12 p.m. A woman called 911 and asked the respondent “what is your problem?”

9:54 p.m. A creepy man was following women through a grocery store staring at them.

8:33 p.m. A man was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of his parents’ apartment.