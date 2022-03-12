fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Hooverville

By

12:00 a.m. A man was hiding in some bushes. 

1:55 a.m. Two intoxicated women were pulling each other’s hair. 

10:21 a.m. A homeless man without shoes on was walking on the yellow line of the road.  

11:23 a.m. Fourteen separate people called to report a man walking in and out of traffic. 

4:57 p.m. Someone was walking around with a “gallon of vodka.”

7:10 p.m. Someone was concerned that two dogs left outside were cold. 

8:54 p.m. Some men who had previously stolen a vacuum cleaner were attempting to steal another vacuum.

9:33 p.m. A server reported that some customers who were “doing dope at the table” dined and dashed. 

9:41 p.m. A man reported hearing a rave going on. 

10:55 p.m. A longhorn was standing in the middle of the road. 

