Send Tranel to Congress

I was born and raised on a small farm in central Montana and have lived in Whitefish for 51 years. The changes I have seen in all of Montana have alarmed me and I want our elected officials to represent me and all hard-working Montanans.

Monica Tranel is running for the new western Montana representative seat. She too, was born and raised on a Montana ranch and knows the value of hard work. She learned teamwork when she was part of a rowing team that went to the Olympics twice. After graduating from law school, she has represented in court rooms Montana farmers and ranchers and workers of every sort. She is not afraid of protecting the things that Montanans value most, our clean rivers, strong public education system, public lands and democratic values of congressman working together.

Monica Tranel is our best choice for keeping Montana a great place to live!

Dianne Grove

Whitefish