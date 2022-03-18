Podcast: Making ‘Ted K’

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Ted Kacynski, known as the Unabomber, brought a lot of attention to the small town of Lincoln Montana during his high profile arrest in 1996 following a spree of bombings. Several documentaries, TV movies and shows have been inspired by Kazynski, but the latest film, ‘Ted K’, which had its North American premiere in Missoula in February, takes a different lens to the main character.

Tony Stone wrote, directed and produced Ted K, and earlier this week host Micah Drew spoke with him about his work in the film industry, what it was like bringing the story to life and how important Montana, and the town of Lincoln, was to the process.

Later in the show, Micah runs through the latest news of the week including construction on a new apartment village near Kalispell, Blacktail Mountain’s new season pass perks and Canada dropping its negative covid test requirement to enter the country.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.