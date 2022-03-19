12:33 a.m. Two cows were getting dangerously close to an intersection.

2:00 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious group of people loitering outside of a store, but they were just hardcore gamers waiting for the release of the newest Playstation.

4:36 a.m. A purple bike was in the middle of the road.

7:04 a.m. A woman was sitting in the middle of Ninth Avenue.

7:07 am. Someone left their vial of meth lying around.

7:23 a.m. There was a man chatting with his imaginary friend by the bus stop.

9:35 a.m. A semi-truck made a wrong turn and needed traffic control in order to back up.

12:26 p.m. A woman napping in her car at an office parking lot was just tired after not sleeping well the night before.

8:43 p.m. A worried mother reported her daughter drove her car through the garage door.