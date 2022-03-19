fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, March 11, 2022

Mooooove

By

12:33 a.m. Two cows were getting dangerously close to an intersection. 

2:00 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious group of people loitering outside of a store, but they were just hardcore gamers waiting for the release of the newest Playstation.

4:36 a.m. A purple bike was in the middle of the road. 

7:04 a.m. A woman was sitting in the middle of Ninth Avenue.  

7:07 am. Someone left their vial of meth lying around. 

7:23 a.m. There was a man chatting with his imaginary friend by the bus stop.

9:35 a.m. A semi-truck made a wrong turn and needed traffic control in order to back up. 

12:26 p.m. A woman napping in her car at an office parking lot was just tired after not sleeping well the night before. 

8:43 p.m. A worried mother reported her daughter drove her car through the garage door. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.