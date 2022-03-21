Get Well Soon

8:41 a.m. A man seen wearing a bandana over his face and carrying what looked like a foot-long bowie knife trying to get into a hotel was just there to pick up his friend.

8:45 a.m. A man called 911 and said he wasn’t feeling well and thought he had a minor fever.

2:04 p.m. Three teenagers were racing their small trucks through town.

2:35 p.m. Some people were caught on camera stealing packages from a porch.

5:54 p.m. A caller reported someone visiting the neighbor backed into the electrical box and then left the scene, but the power was still on.

5:40 p.m. Two golden retrievers were out on their own.

6:42 p.m. An intoxicated man fell out of his vehicle.

8:12 p.m. A man who was arrested last fall was trying to figure out how to pay his fine.