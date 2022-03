8:30 a.m. Someone reported seeing a black wolf walking toward the highway but couldn’t articulate why they thought it was a wolf.

12:42 p.m. A black dog had a free-roaming state of mind.

2:08 p.m. A man attempted to pepper spray a fellow citizen after threatening to run him over.

5:12 p.m. Someone was seen huffing gas out of a red gas can.

11:39 p.m. Four cars were spinning donuts and doing burnouts in a high school parking lot.