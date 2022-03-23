Kalispell Duo Arrested for Burglary in Somers

Two Kalispell residents were arrested Tuesday evening on burglary charges after a Somers property owner found them inside his home, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Adam Russell Albin and 47-year-old Rebecca Joan Keys on March 22, booking them both in the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the news release, law enforcement officials responded to Oldenburg Road in Somers at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and detained Albin, who was standing outside the residence and informed deputies that Keys was also in the area.

Deputies deployed a drone and Sheriff K9 Audie, who found Keys hiding in tall grass behind a large pile of wood.

Upon further investigation, deputies confirmed Albin and Keys were the two suspects that the homeowner observed in the residence.

This incident remains under investigation by Flathead County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.