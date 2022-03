9:50 a.m. A woman was huffing from a spray paint can when it blew up in her face and got pink paint all over her head.

10:18 a.m. A gentleman was waving at nobody in particular.

4:09 p.m. A toddler trying to unlock a phone accidentally dialed 911.

6:35 p.m. A teenager kept popping wheelies on his 4-wheeler.

7:49 p.m. A group of teens were hanging around in a parking lot but weren’t committing any crimes.

8:49 p.m. “There’s a sketchy chick banging on my neighbor’s door.”