As a small business owner and active Polson community member, I wanted to share my thoughts on why I am opposed to CI-121. First, I believe that tax law changes should not be a change from our constitution, but rather done through legislative process due to the complexity tax reform creates. I am not opposed to tax reform, but this type of change needs to be well vetted which can be accomplished through the legislative process. We have elected our officials to do what is best for Montana and not impact future generations of Montanans from a rigid constitutional change; we should let them do their jobs.

Second, the initiative will only shift taxes to commercial and agricultural properties. It will not reduce taxes. With this shift, small business owners will have to increase the prices of their goods and services. Farmers will have increased taxes, which can make or break the small farms that have been the backbone of our state.

Lastly, it will result in an inequitable tax; over time first-time homeowners who already have a difficult time getting into their first house, will have increased taxes making it even more difficult. Empty nesters who would like to downsize, will have higher taxes on their new home making it more difficult as well. Please decline to sign any petitions to place this on ballot – CI-121 is wrong for Montana!

Robin Wallace

Polson