Pizza Pizza

1:18 a.m. A woman seen crawling through the window of a house had just locked herself out by accident.

9:00 a.m. A man reported his vehicle was stolen and admitted he’d left it unlocked with the keys in the ignition overnight.

9:04 a.m. A sedan was spinning brodies in a parking lot.

3:42 p.m. A man was seen dressed in all black with a Friday the 13th mask on.

4:29 p.m. A man was napping on the sidewalk with a Coca-Cola bottle next to him.

4:43 p.m. A man throwing an item out of his car, cursing and generally “having a rough time,” just needed a jumpstart.

5:27 p.m. A woman called 911, asked “what is your problem?” and hung up.

7:29 p.m. A woman was furious that a child was eating pizza with their parents at a well-known bar in town.

9:39 p.m. Burglars stole two safes that contained nearly $30,000 in cash plus jewelry.

9:39 p.m. Someone reported seeing a vehicle “prowling around” the neighborhood.

10:00 p.m. A man’s truck was stolen from a grocery store parking lot after he left the keys in the gas tank.