Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Pizza Pizza

1:18 a.m. A woman seen crawling through the window of a house had just locked herself out by accident. 

9:00 a.m. A man reported his vehicle was stolen and admitted he’d left it unlocked with the keys in the ignition overnight. 

9:04 a.m. A sedan was spinning brodies in a parking lot. 

3:42 p.m. A man was seen dressed in all black with a Friday the 13th mask on. 

4:29 p.m. A man was napping on the sidewalk with a Coca-Cola bottle next to him. 

4:43 p.m.  A man throwing an item out of his car, cursing and generally “having a rough time,” just needed a jumpstart. 

5:27 p.m. A woman called 911, asked “what is your problem?” and hung up. 

7:29 p.m. A woman was furious that a child was eating pizza with their parents at a well-known bar in town.

9:39 p.m. Burglars stole two safes that contained nearly $30,000 in cash plus jewelry.  

9:39 p.m. Someone reported seeing a vehicle “prowling around” the neighborhood. 

10:00 p.m. A man’s truck was stolen from a grocery store parking lot after he left the keys in the gas tank. 

