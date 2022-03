12:22 a.m. Someone was driving around a roundabout too quickly and skidded off the road.

2:16 a.m. There was a horse walking down the road.

5:00 a.m. Someone reported a “weird guy” standing in the street.

5:16 a.m. A caller said they were “tired of Congress.”

8:30 a.m. A caller heading to work reported seeing some juveniles “tweaked out in the alley.” One juvenile was chopping wood while another was smelling his skateboard.

1:17 p.m. Someone was “walking” their dog from their car.