Kalispell Man Accused of Rape

A 23-year-old Kalispell man who allegedly followed a woman to her vehicle and raped her after a bonfire in 2019 has been charged in Flathead County District Court with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Judge Robert B. Allison on March 24 issued an arrest warrant for Fabian Alexander Calderon, who was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on March 27.

According to charging documents, Calderon followed the woman, who was 18 at the time, to the backseat of her vehicle after they had been drinking alcohol at a bonfire. Calderon began making sexual advances when the woman told him to stop and attempted pushing him away. He proceeded to rape her, causing injuries.

The woman reported the assault to law enforcement six days after the incident in 2019, records state.

In 2018, Calderon pleaded guilty to one felony count of burglary after stealing a television from United Way in Kalispell.

Calderon’s bail has been set at $75,000. He faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.