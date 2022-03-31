Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Girlfriend in Montana

BUTTE — A former Colorado resident pleaded guilty Thursday to deliberate homicide for fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year, soon after they moved to Montana.

Ronald Walter Roberts, 47, has been jailed since his arrest in the June 12, 2021 death of Carmen Edwards, 38. The couple had moved from Salida, Colorado to Butte about two weeks earlier, The Montana Standard reported.

Police responded to a 911 call made by Roberts’ father reporting that his son had killed Edwards, court records said.

Officers said when they arrived Roberts was yelling: “I’m the devil, you have to kill me,” and that he had blood all over his face and arms. Officers found Edwards lying on her back with wounds to her neck. She had been stabbed repeatedly, investigators said.

Prosecutors have not said what led to the stabbing.

District Judge Kurt Krueger did not immediately schedule a sentencing date. Deliberate homicide carries a sentence of up to life in prison.