fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Robin Hood at Large

By

2:02 p.m. A woman reported she found an arrow that went through the front windshield of her car. 

4:27 p.m. Four horses were running down the highway. 

9:31 p.m. A woman reported a fight going on, but wouldn’t say where. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.