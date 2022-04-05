Robin Hood at Large

2:02 p.m. A woman reported she found an arrow that went through the front windshield of her car.
4:27 p.m. Four horses were running down the highway.
9:31 p.m. A woman reported a fight going on, but wouldn’t say where.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 6-1 10-4
Libby 6-3 13-6
Columbia Falls 4-3 9-8
Browning 3-1 8-3
Ronan 2-4 5-6
Whitefish 1-10 5-11
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 11-2 15-2
Hellgate 10-2 13-4
Glacier 6-5 7-8
Big Sky 6-7 8-9
Helena 5-8 6-11
Sentinel 4-7 5-10
Butte 4-9 4-13
Flathead 3-9 3-13
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Browning 9-1 15-4
Columbia Falls 9-1 15-4
Ronan 5-4 12-7
Polson 3-6 4-14
Whitefish 3-7 6-10
Libby 0-11 2-17
Columbia Falls 5-1-0 8-2-0
Browning 3-1-1 6-2-1
Ronan 2-2-0 5-3-0
Polson 2-2-0 3-6-0
Whitefish 1-3-0 3-5-0
Libby 0-4-1 1-9-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-1 16-1
Flathead 10-4 14-4
Capital 9-4 12-5
Helena 6-6 9-7
Sentinel 5-7 7-9
Butte 3-8 6-8
Big Sky 2-8 4-10
Glacier 2-10 5-11
Columbia Falls 34
Butte Central 64
Browning 70
Frenchtown 71
Polson 50
Hamilton 47
Dillon 72
Libby 59
Bigfork 62
Arlee 44
Columbia Falls 48
Ronan 54
Flathead 68
Helena 64
Capital 34
Glacier 48
Thompson Falls 43
Bigfork 59
Browning 37
Polson 67
Columbia Falls 51
Whitefish 48
Browning 59
Butte Central 44
Polson 19
Hamilton 58
Columbia Falls 46
Stevensville 36
Bigfork 62
Deer Lodge 6
Columbia Falls 37
Whitefish 30
Flathead 40
Helena 34
Glacier 22
Capital 42
Bigfork 62
Thompson Falls 45
Flathead 34
Capital 41
Glacier 40
Helena 47
