Whitefish to Host Workforce Housing Summit

Whitefish is hosting a summit this month to update the community on its workforce housing efforts, including what’s been accomplished so far; what still needs to be done; and how it’s going to be paid for.

The event, slated for April 13, is sponsored by the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce, City of Whitefish, Whitefish Convention & Visitors Bureau, Glacier Restaurant Group and Whitefish Housing Authority. The critical shortage of affordable housing in Whitefish is the “No. 1 issue facing our business community today,” according to the chamber.

The Whitefish Workforce Housing Summit will include progress reports from the Whitefish Housing Authority and the city’s Strategic Housing Plan Implementation Committee. There will also be an analysis of the local costs associated with meeting the city’s workforce housing needs and discussion about the possible revenue streams to help foot the bill.

The summit will feature a panel discussion with local employees who are actively investing in housing for their workers and presentations on “employer-assisted housing” and “housing co-ops,” which involve multiple business partnering to develop, manage and own affordable workforce housing.

The April 13 event is at Grouse Mountain Lodge and begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and breakfast before the presentations begin. The cost is $20 per person and advance reservations are required by April 8. Register online https://whitefishareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/56399.