Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

If He Fits, He Sits

By

5:02 a.m. A man attributed his accidental 911 call to trying to carry a piece of wood that slipped and hit the emergency button on a phone. 

8:28 a.m. Two horses were missing from their pasture. 

1:10 p.m. A missing three-year-old was found on the other side of her house.   

3:16 p.m. A man appeared to collapse in the middle of a field, but was just laying down to soak in the sunshine. 

4:47 p.m. Someone reported their 11-year-old neighbor showed them some shrooms. 

5:45 p.m. Several suspicious people were hanging around a shed, but they were just trying to rescue their cat that had been stuck there for a day. 

10:59 p.m. A man in a blue robe was biking near the mall. 

