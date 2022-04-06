Kalispell Man Arrested for Attempted Deliberate Homicide

A Kalispell man who allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old male with a weapon that caused a neck laceration at an eastside Kalispell bar on Tuesday night has been arrested for attempted deliberate homicide, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

Brockton Lorn Ferguson, 35, was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on April 6.

Law enforcement responded to the bar for a report of an assault with a weapon at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 5.

Kalispell Fire Department officials transported the victim to Logan Health where he remains in stable condition, according to the news release.

This investigation is ongoing. Contact Kalispell Detective Dan Williams at (406) 758-7795 with information.