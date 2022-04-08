Not Our Jurisdiction

6:40 a.m. Someone trying to call in sick to work accidentally hit the emergency button instead.

9:32 a.m. Someone reported their vehicle had been broken into and a single glove was left on the seat.

11:12 a.m. Some drug needles were found in the road.

12:12 p.m. A “methed out” man went to his father’s house and stole his dog.

12:16 p.m. A caller thought two people were hotboxing a car, but they were just eating lunch.

1:30 p.m. A suspicious looking cart left in an alleyway was just full of toiletries.

2:21 p.m. A woman called dispatch to report someone who looked like a “crackhead” and had accidentally set down her luggage and walked away.

2:36 p.m. A man “got snotty” with dispatch when he didn’t like their explanations.

3:02 p.m. A woman was walking around with a toboggan on her head.

5:20 p.m. Someone stole two packages off a porch, one containing hockey skates and another with shampoo.

6:42 p.m. A woman called 911 and said “if you don’t want me to call, then stop the voices.”

8:56 p.m. Someone called 911 to complain about President Biden.

9:06 p.m. A lifted truck was speeding and tailgating.

9:04 p.m. A bunch of teenagers running around a neighborhood with bats were just playing a game.